Couturier delivered two goals -- including a power-play tally -- in Monday's 4-3 home loss to the Coyotes.

The top-six pivot was huge in helping the Flyers orchestrate a rally to force overtime, but it still wasn't enough, as the 'Yotes narrowly escaped for their first win of the season. Did you know that Couturier now has as many goals (nine) as Toronto's sophomore sensation Auston Matthews? No? Well, now you do, and this note should serve as a reminder to start each of those guys every time they hit the ice.