Couturier will be a healthy scratch Tuesday when the Flyers host the Maple Leafs, per Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Couturier will miss just his fifth game of the season Tuesday. The 31-year-old has recorded 11 goals and 25 assists in 64 games played. It's unlikely Couturier's time in the doghouse will last for long, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action Thursday against Carolina.