Couturier will be a healthy scratch Tuesday when the Flyers host the Leafs, per Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Couturier will miss just his fifth game of the season on Tuesday. The 31-year-old has recorded 11 goals and 25 assists in 64 games played. The captain will look to stay positive amid being scratched Tuesday and get ready for a playoff run for the first time since 2020.