Couturier (knee) won the Selke Trophy for best defensive forward Thursday, David Satriano of NHL.com reports.

The 27-year-old had an outstanding season for the Flyers, racking up 22 goals and 59 points across 69 games this campaign. On the defensive sign, the centerman dished out 60 hits, 26 blocks and a plus-21 rating during the regular season. Couturier earned his first ever Selke Trophy, beating out finalists Ryan O'Reilly and Patrice Bergeron.