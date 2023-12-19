Couturier (undisclosed) will play versus the Devils on Tuesday, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Couturier was considered a game-time decision but appears set to play. The 31-year-old missed Monday's practice session. He should be able to handle his usual top-six role while seeing ice time in all situations.
More News
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Two points to extend scoring streak•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Snags helper Saturday•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Gathers assist in win•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Supplies overtime winner•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Two points including OT winner•