Couturier (personal) will return to the lineup for Monday's game against the Penguins, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Couturier missed Saturday's matchup against Columbus while tending to a personal matter, but he'll be back in action following a one-game absence. Over 32 appearances this year, he's logged six goals, 11 assists, 25 hits, 21 blocked shots and 15 PIM while averaging 18:16 of ice time.

