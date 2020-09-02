Head coach Alain Vigneault said he didn't know how serious Couturier's injury is after the center exited Tuesday's Game 5, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Couturier was injured on a knee-on-knee hit from Mathew Barzal in the second period and the former was unable to return to the contest. It's unclear if Couturier will be ready to play in time for Thursday's Game 6. If he can't go, Scott Laughton figures to move into a top-six role, while Michael Raffl or Morgan Frost are most likely to enter the lineup.