Couturier (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for warmups and won't suit up in Thursday's Game 6 against the Islanders, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The center exited Tuesday's Game 5 with an unspecified injury, and evidenced by this news, the injury appears serious. Couturier was just catching fire in his past four games, supplying two goals and two assists in that span. In his stead, look for Kevin Hayes to slide up to the top line with either Michael Raffl or Connor Bunnaman entering the lineup.