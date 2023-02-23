Couturier (back) skated on his own Thursday, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports.

Couturier last played on Dec. 18, 2021 as he has been sidelined the last 15 months with back woes. He could return near the end of the season and this is his first step back towards that goal. Couturier had back-to-back 76 point seasons in the NHL, starting in the 2017-18 season. He had six goals and 17 points in 29 games last season before he was shut down.