Couturier is participating in scrimmages and skating without any discomfort, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Although he isn't taking part in any contact drills, Meltzer also reports Couturier "has looked good all week." Couturier tore his MCL during the first round of the playoffs. Keep an eye on the Flyers center, but the expectation is he will be ready to fully go at the beginning of the regular season. Unless he suffers a setback, draft him as you normally would.