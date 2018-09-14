Flyers' Sean Couturier: Skating with no discomfort
Couturier is participating in scrimmages and skating without any discomfort, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Although he isn't taking part in any contact drills, Meltzer also reports Couturier "has looked good all week." Couturier tore his MCL during the first round of the playoffs. Keep an eye on the Flyers center, but the expectation is he will be ready to fully go at the beginning of the regular season. Unless he suffers a setback, draft him as you normally would.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...