Flyers' Sean Couturier: Slings helper Saturday

Couturier contributed an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Couturier set up Justin Braun's tally at 8:46 of the third period. In his last 10 games, Couturier's been excellent with four goals and seven helpers. The center is up to 34 points (12 tallies, 22 assists), 107 shots on goal and a plus-10 rating in 42 games this season.