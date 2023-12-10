Couturier notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Couturier stretched his point streak to five games (one goals, four assists). The center has added eight blocked shots and 17 shots on net in that span, providing strong two-way play as the Flyers' top-line pivot. He's up to 19 points, 66 shots on net, 16 blocks and a plus-8 rating through 25 appearances. Couturier should continue to see key minutes in all situations, and his current pace suggests a 60-point campaign isn't outlandish as long as he stays healthy.