Couturier scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Sabres.

His first-period tally gave Brian Elliott all the support he would end up needing, but Couturier also helped set up Shayne Gostisbehere for a goal in the second. The 28-year-old center has found his way onto the scoresheet in five straight games since returning from a rib injury, piling up four goals and nine points during that red-hot stretch.