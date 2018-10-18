Couturier is off to a bit of a slow start with just two goals in six games to open 2018-19.

The center is playing more minutes than ever before, but his shot totals and faceoff wins are down as well. It's still too early to be really concerned about Couturier, who remember, is coming off major offseason knee surgery. But the slow start is still a reminder of how tough it might be for Couturier to get back to the 30-goal mark. He never had more than 15 goals in a season before scoring 31 in 2017-18.