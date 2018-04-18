Couturier (undisclosed) might miss Game 4 against the Penguins on Wednesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Flyers have been reluctant to divulge information on Couturier's injury after the up-and-coming pivot left practice Tuesday having collided with teammate Radko Gudas and flipping head over heels. Early indications are that Couturier's status will come down to pregame warmups.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories