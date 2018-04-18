Flyers' Sean Couturier: Status may come down to wire
Couturier (undisclosed) might miss Game 4 against the Penguins on Wednesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Flyers have been reluctant to divulge information on Couturier's injury after the up-and-coming pivot left practice Tuesday having collided with teammate Radko Gudas and flipping head over heels. Early indications are that Couturier's status will come down to pregame warmups.
