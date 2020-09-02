Couturier (undisclosed) continued to be evaluated Wednesday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports, raising doubts regarding his availability against the Islanders for Game 6 on Thursday.
After going goalless in his first 10 postseason contests, Couturier appears to have rediscovered his scoring touch with two goals and two helpers in his last four outings. The elite center will need to continue racking up points if he is going to help the Flyers extend the series to a Game 7. His utilization in DFS contests may be relatively high but fantasy players may want to keep using him nonetheless.
More News
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Severity of injury unknown•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Not on ice for overtime•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Pots second playoff goal•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Two points in OT win•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Adds pair of power-play assists•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Collects pair of helpers•