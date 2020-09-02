Couturier (undisclosed) continued to be evaluated Wednesday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports, raising doubts regarding his availability against the Islanders for Game 6 on Thursday.

After going goalless in his first 10 postseason contests, Couturier appears to have rediscovered his scoring touch with two goals and two helpers in his last four outings. The elite center will need to continue racking up points if he is going to help the Flyers extend the series to a Game 7. His utilization in DFS contests may be relatively high but fantasy players may want to keep using him nonetheless.