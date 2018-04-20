Couturier (lower body) will be a game-time decision against the Penguins on Friday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

The Flyers have been relatively mum about Couturier's status after he was inadvertently upended in a practice session Tuesday and sat out Game 4. With his team down 3-1 in the conference quarterfinals, Couturier should be watched like a hawk leading up to this must-win playoff contest. His 31 goals from the regular season were second only to Claude Giroux (34) among Philly's skaters, and Couturier is a legit special teams weapon as well. If you're depending on him in playoff pools that permits daily lineup changes, consider setting your lineup as late as possible to account for his potential activation.