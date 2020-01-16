Flyers' Sean Couturier: Stays hot with pair of helpers
Couturier registered a pair of assists, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.
Couturier has five points over his last two games and 11 points in his last seven. The 27-year-old is at 41 points, 122 shots on goal and a plus-15 rating through 47 contests this season. He always seems to turn up the heat on offense after the start of the New Year -- fantasy owners will want to keep Couturier active for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Three points in comeback win•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Point streak at four games•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Slings helper Saturday•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Racks up three points in loss•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Tallies 10th goal•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Grabs pair of helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.