Flyers' Sean Couturier: Stays hot with pair of helpers

Couturier registered a pair of assists, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Couturier has five points over his last two games and 11 points in his last seven. The 27-year-old is at 41 points, 122 shots on goal and a plus-15 rating through 47 contests this season. He always seems to turn up the heat on offense after the start of the New Year -- fantasy owners will want to keep Couturier active for the foreseeable future.