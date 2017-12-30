Couturier lit the lamp and added a pair of helpers in a 5-3 win over the Lightning on Friday.

Couturier has been quietly contributing all season for his owners, but there was nothing quiet about this performance. He's now scored in four of his past five games and he's topped 20 minutes of ice time in each of his past seven contests. He probably won't sustain his average of nearly a point per game, but a 60-point season is now a realistic target.