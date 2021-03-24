Couturier tallied a pair of goals on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Devils. He also went 12-for-19 (63.2 percent) in the faceoff circle.

Couturier nearly single-handedly brought the Flyers back from a 4-1 deficit, picking up both of his goals a little over seven minutes apart in the final frame. The scoring outburst snapped Couturier's nine-game goal drought and gave him 21 points in 20 outings this season.