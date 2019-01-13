Flyers' Sean Couturier: Strong effort in loss
Couturier scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.
The streaky center appears to be heating up again, scoring a goal and five points in his last three games. Couturier now has 34 points (16 goals, 18 assists) through 43 games, and while that leaves him a little short of last season's 76-point pace, he's still proving his 2017-18 breakout was no fluke.
