Couturier has one point in the last five games and just three goals in 10 contests this season.

The 25-year-old posted a career-high 45 assists last season but doesn't have any yet in 2018-19. As a team, the Flyers have struggled to score at times, but Couturier's linemates, Claude Giroux and Travis Konecny, are playing well. Couturier is too talented to continue struggling for long, but if his slump lasts much longer, it will get tough for him to repeat last season's numbers.