Couturier (undisclosed) was injured early in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Couturier did not return to the contest after going hard into the boards with 7:39 remaining in the first period. An update on his status should come before Friday's matchup against Buffalo. Couturier has contributed 11 goals, 36 points and 182 shots on net in 70 outings this campaign.