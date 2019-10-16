Flyers' Sean Couturier: Supplies assist
Couturier notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.
The center is up to two points and 12 shots on goal through four games this season. Couturier is coming off of back-to-back 76-point campaigns, and he should be able to approach that mark again this year.
