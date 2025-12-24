Couturier notched two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Couturier hasn't scored in nine games, and he has just a pair of two-assist outings in that span. The 33-year-old center remains a key part of the Flyers' top six, but he's lost a power-play role due to that recent quiet stretch. For the season, he's at five goals, 16 helpers, 53 shots on net, 36 hits, 26 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 35 contests.