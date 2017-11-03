Flyers' Sean Couturier: Survives scare Thursday
Couturier picked up two helpers in Thursday's win over the Blues.
It was a scary night for Couturier fantasy owners, as the top-line center took a late blindside hit from former teammates Brayden Schenn in the second period. Couturier left the game, but returned for the third period and helped set up Claude Giroux's empty-net tally. He appears to be fine, which is fantastic, as Couturier is having an insane start to the season, racking up nine goals and 17 points in 14 games. He won't keep producing at this rate, but as long as he sticks on the top line and first power-play unit, Couturier should be a very reliable source of offensive production this season.
