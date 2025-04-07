Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Couturier is dealing with an undisclosed injury that could sideline him against the Rangers on Wednesday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

For now, Couturier should be considered questionable ahead of Wednesday's matchup. If the veteran center were to miss out, it would likely mean increased minutes for youngster Karsen Dorwart, while Rodrigo Abols could get back into the lineup after serving as a healthy scratch Saturday.

More News