Couturier is dealing with an undisclosed injury that could sideline him against the Rangers on Wednesday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
For now, Couturier should be considered questionable ahead of Wednesday's matchup. If the veteran center were to miss out, it would likely mean increased minutes for youngster Karsen Dorwart, while Rodrigo Abols could get back into the lineup after serving as a healthy scratch Saturday.
More News
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Big night against Montreal•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Four-game, five-point streak•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Delivers pair of helpers•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Scores goal in Thursday's loss•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Buries goal in Tuesday's loss•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Gets 200th NHL goal in win•