Flyers' Sean Couturier: Tacks on two more points
Couturier scored his fifth goal of the season and also delivered a primary assist in Monday's 5-2 road win over the Coyotes.
The talented two-way center ranks third among Flyers in goals, but he's only set up two goals through 15 games to keep his overall numbers from jumping off the charts. At this pace, Couturier won't come close to replicating his 76-point breakout campaign of 2017-18, though it's worth noting that he remains on the top line with Claude Giroux and Travis Konecny.
