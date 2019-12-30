Flyers' Sean Couturier: Tallies 10th goal

Couturier scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Ducks.

Couturier answered an Erik Gudbranson goal in the first period, and score would remain knotted at one until Kevin Hayes won it for the Flyers. In 39 games this season, Couturier has 30 points (10 goals, 20 helpers), 103 shots on goal and a plus-9 rating. He'll need to pick up the pace a bit to match his back-to-back 76-point campaigns, but in 2018-19, the center had 48 points in 44 contests after the calendar flipped to January. It's not impossible for the 27-year-old to put together a big second half.