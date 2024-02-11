Couturier scored a goal on six shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.
A set play off the faceoff resulted in Couturier tipping home a Travis Sanheim shot. The goal was Couturier's first since Jan. 6, a span of 11 contests in which he racked up just four assists. The 31-year-old doesn't have to score to maintain a top-six role, as his all-around play is more than enough. He's at 11 tallies, 32 points, 147 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 49 appearances this season.
More News
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Picks up helper in return•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Ready to play Thursday•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Not playing Monday•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Dealing with minor injury•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Adds helper Friday•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Difference maker in shootout win•