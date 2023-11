Couturier scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Couturier went four contests without a goal and also missed two games with an illness in that span. The 30-year-old center scored 4:57 into Friday's contest. The center is up to three goals, nine points, 24 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 12 outings. He remains firmly in a top-line role with key minutes in all situations.