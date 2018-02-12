Play

Couturier scored a goal and added a pair of assists en route to a 4-1 win in Vegas on Sunday.

What a performance by the 25-year-old, whose 28th goal of the season opening the scoring for the visitors. Couturier then grabbed the primary helpers on each of the team's next two goals, upping his point total to 57 while handing Vegas its fourth regulation home loss.

