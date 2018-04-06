Couturier notched two helpers in a 4-3 win over the Hurricanes on Thursday.

To call this a breakout season for Couturier would be an understatement. He's notched 74 points with one game to go, which almost doubles his previous career high of 39. What's encouraging is that he did this thanks to a major uptick in minutes (and power-play time), not because of an unsustainable shooting percentage. The 25-year-old will find himself being drafted much higher next season by fantasy owners hoping this isn't a fluke.