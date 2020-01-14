Flyers' Sean Couturier: Three points in comeback win

Couturier scored a goal and two assists in Monday's 6-5 shootout win over the Bruins.

His tally midway through the second period kicked off the Flyers' comeback from a 5-2 deficit, and the 27-year-old also grabbed an assist on Travis Sanheim's tying goal in the third. Couturier has been locked in since mid-December, scoring five goals and 16 points over his last 14 games.