Couturier scored a pair of goals Friday, also adding an assist in a 4-0 win over New York.

Couturier has been on a roll recently with 13 points in his last eight contests. The Flyers' No. 1 center has been held off the scoresheet just twice in the month of November and wasn't about to allow the Rangers to hold him down, firing a team-high eight shots on goal in the game. The three-point performance gives him 10 goals and 18 points in 22 games this season.