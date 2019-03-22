Flyers' Sean Couturier: Ties personal goal mark

Couturier contributed an empty-net goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Couturier did all his damage in the third period, first assisting on James van Riemsdyk's go-ahead goal and then sealing the contest with an empty-netter. Couturier's three-game goal streak has enabled him to tie last season's career high of 31, and he's just four points from mirroring that 76-point campaign. Quite a two-year stretch for a guy who couldn't break 40 points in any of his first six NHL seasons.