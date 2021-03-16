Couturier picked up two assists while adding three shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.
Both points came in the first period as the Flyers built an early 2-0 lead in the back-and-forth affair. Couturier extended his point streak to five games in the process, and on the season the center has six goals and 20 points through 16 contests.
