Couturier notched two assists Wednesday during the Flyers' 5-2 win over the Penguins in Game 3 of their first-round series.

The helpers came on second-period tallies by Rasmus Ristolainen and Nick Seeler that put the Flyers in the lead for good. Couturier has three assists through three games to begin the postseason, but the veteran center no longer has a consistent spot on the power play and is coming off a regular season in which he managed just 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists) over 78 games -- his worst total for a campaign in which he played 70-plus games since he was a rookie in 2011-12.