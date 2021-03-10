Couturier registered two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sabres.

Couturier assisted on the first and last goals of the game, scored by James van Riemsdyk and Shayne Gostisbehere, respectively. The 28-year-old Couturier also added one of two tallies in the shootout to help the Flyers to victory. He's up to a goal and four assists through five games in March. The center has 16 points through 13 contests overall.