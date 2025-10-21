Couturier collected two assists in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

The veteran center set up Owen Tippett for tallies in the first and second periods to bookend the scoring on the night. Couturier has caught fire over the last week after getting blanked in the Flyers' first two games of the season, erupting for two goals and seven points in the last four contests with eight shots on net, three hits, two blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-5 rating.