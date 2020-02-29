Play

Flyers' Sean Couturier: Two-point effort in win

Couturier scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

He opened the scoring for the Flyers late in the first period with his 20th tally of the season, then helped set up Claude Giroux for what proved to be the game-winner in the second. Couturier wraps up a strong February during which he struck for seven goals and 14 points in 13 games.

