Flyers' Sean Couturier: Two-point effort in win
Couturier scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
He opened the scoring for the Flyers late in the first period with his 20th tally of the season, then helped set up Claude Giroux for what proved to be the game-winner in the second. Couturier wraps up a strong February during which he struck for seven goals and 14 points in 13 games.
More News
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Poses nightmare for Caps•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Turning up heat•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Stays hot with pair of helpers•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Three points in comeback win•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Point streak at four games•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Slings helper Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.