Couturier notched two assists, one shorthanded, in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.

The oft-injured 30-year-old hasn't played 80 or more games in a season since 2018-19, but Couturier looks fully healthy to begin 2023-24, delivering a goal and four points in his first four games. He led all Flyers with 5:10 in ice time on the man advantage Thursday, and as long as he can stay in the lineup, Couturier could once again be a near point-a-game fantasy asset.