Couturier scored a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Lightning.

He also chipped in five shots and three hits. The 25-year-old center has been on fire lately, scoring five goals and 11 points in his last nine games, and with James van Riemsdyk back in the lineup and adding another sniper to the Flyers' power-play unit, Couturier could be filling up the scoresheet on a regular basis for a while.