Flyers' Sean Couturier: Two-point performance Monday
Couturier scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.
He scored his seventh goal of the year in the second period, then helped set up Jakub Voracek for the winner in the third. Couturier has been feast or famine lately, posting three multi-point efforts but five goose eggs in his last nine games, and on the year he's got 18 points in 24 contests.
