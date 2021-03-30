Couturier scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

He was a key part of the Flyers' wild third-period comeback, setting up Claude Giroux for the team's second goal of the frame before firing home the tying tally with less than 90 seconds remaining. Couturier has found the scoresheet in four straight games, and on the season he has 10 goals and 26 points through 23 contests.