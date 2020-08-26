Couturier scored a goal and an assist Wednesday during the Flyers' 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders in Game 2 of their second-round series.

After scoring his first goal of the postseason late in the first period to give the Flyers a 3-0 lead and chase Semyon Varlamov from the game, Couturier nearly fired home the winner in OT, but his shot from the slot went over the crossbar. Undeterred, the 27-year-old collected the puck behind the net and fed it out to Philippe Myers at the point, whose blast from the blue line got deflected by Anders Lee and found twine. Couturier now has a goal and five points in the last five games, and a hot streak from him would go a long way towards putting Philadelphia through to the conference finals. He'll try to stay locked in for Game 3 on Thursday.