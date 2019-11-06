Flyers' Sean Couturier: Two points in win

Couturier scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

The shoulder issue which is restricting his ability to handle faceoffs doesn't seem to be slowing Couturier down offensively. The 26-year-old has a modest four-game point streak going, and on the year he's scored four goals and 11 points through 14 games as he looks to match or top the 76 points he's recorded each of the last two seasons.