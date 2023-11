Couturier scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Golden Knights.

Couturier's winner wasn't even intended to be a shot -- he tried to pass the puck to Travis Konecny in the low slot, only for it to take a funny hop and elude both Konecny and goalie Logan Thompson. Couturier extended his point streak to four games with the performance, and on the season the 30-year-old has four goals and 13 points through 15 contests.