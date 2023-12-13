Couturier tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators.

Couturier got the Flyers on the board in the closing seconds of the second period, finishing a give-and-go with Joel Farabee off a rush, before adding an assist on Travis Sanheim's tally in the third. The two-point effort extended Couturier's scoring streak to six games. He has two goals and five assists in that span after scoring just one goal in his previous five contests. The 31-year-old center is up to 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) through 26 games this season.