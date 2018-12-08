Flyers' Sean Couturier: Unavailable against Buffalo
Couturier won't play Saturday against the Sabres due to a lower-body injury.
Couturier is considered day-to-day with his lower-body issue, so although he should probably be considered questionable at best for Sunday's game against the Jets, he should have a good shot at returning to action Wednesday against the Flames. The Flyers and fantasy owners will both hope Couturier's absence is limited to one or two contests, as he's been on a roll over the past month, racking up six goals and 15 points in 12 games.
